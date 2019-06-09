News

Adapt or die: Mmusi Maimane tells DA leaders party has to transform

DA leader Maimane tells party it 'cannot let this crisis go to waste', urging it to 'occupy the centre'

09 June 2019 - 00:04 By THABO MOKONE

DA leader Mmusi Maimane has read the riot act to those opposed to his plans to transform the party, telling them the DA needed to "adapt or die" as it struggles with an identity crisis.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Humble and willing to learn: Naledi Pandor is leading by example News
  2. What ministers were up to when call came from Mahlamba Ndlopfu News
  3. Careful: smoking weed at home could see your job go up in smoke News
  4. Legal eagle plans to run the Comrades Marathon while reading a book News
  5. 'Broken' mom forgives dad for the shot that killed their son News

Latest Videos

Armed men rob CT man in under 50 seconds
6 ways the ANC plans to tackle unemployment
X