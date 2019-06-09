Adapt or die: Mmusi Maimane tells DA leaders party has to transform
DA leader Maimane tells party it 'cannot let this crisis go to waste', urging it to 'occupy the centre'
09 June 2019 - 00:04
DA leader Mmusi Maimane has read the riot act to those opposed to his plans to transform the party, telling them the DA needed to "adapt or die" as it struggles with an identity crisis.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.