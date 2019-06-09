ANC ethics body chides Ace Magashule's office
09 June 2019 - 00:00
The ANC's integrity commission has called for an overhaul of secretary-general Ace Magashule's office because of its inefficiencies.
The ANC's integrity commission has called for an overhaul of secretary-general Ace Magashule's office because of its inefficiencies.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.