Disastrous World Cup run leaves Proteas in disarray
Old friends Faf and AB have fallen out, while the coach and manager's jobs are on the line as cricket team wilts
09 June 2019 - 00:03
The end of a 30-year friendship between Faf du Plessis and AB de Villiers could be part of the collateral damage of SA's imploding World Cup campaign.
