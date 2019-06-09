News

Disastrous World Cup run leaves Proteas in disarray

Old friends Faf and AB have fallen out, while the coach and manager's jobs are on the line as cricket team wilts

09 June 2019 - 00:03 By TELFORD VICE

The end of a 30-year friendship between Faf du Plessis and AB de Villiers could be part of the collateral damage of SA's imploding World Cup campaign.

