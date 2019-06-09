News

Zimbabwe

Relief as five Zim activists get bail

09 June 2019 - 00:00 By NJABULO NCUBE

Five Zimbabwean rights campaigners released on bail on Friday are "highly appreciative" of the massive solidarity shown by fellow citizens, relatives, friends and human rights defenders worldwide.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Humble and willing to learn: Naledi Pandor is leading by example News
  2. What ministers were up to when call came from Mahlamba Ndlopfu News
  3. Careful: smoking weed at home could see your job go up in smoke News
  4. Legal eagle plans to run the Comrades Marathon while reading a book News
  5. 'Broken' mom forgives dad for the shot that killed their son News

Latest Videos

Armed men rob CT man in under 50 seconds
6 ways the ANC plans to tackle unemployment
X