Zimbabwe
Relief as five Zim activists get bail
09 June 2019 - 00:00
Five Zimbabwean rights campaigners released on bail on Friday are "highly appreciative" of the massive solidarity shown by fellow citizens, relatives, friends and human rights defenders worldwide.
