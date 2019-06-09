Stellenbosch farm murder: was it money or land?
Stellenbosch wine farmer had received many death threats
09 June 2019 - 00:00
Three weeks before Stellenbosch wine farmer Stefan Smit was murdered, R200,000 went missing from his safe, according to his best friend.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.