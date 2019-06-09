Young scientists probe the earliest days of the cosmos
09 June 2019 - 00:00
Tankiso Moso was an honours student in electrical engineering when a friend dragged her to a presentation about astrophysics and space science.
Tankiso Moso was an honours student in electrical engineering when a friend dragged her to a presentation about astrophysics and space science.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.