Miners urge police to act against raiders
Horror tales emerge of armed looters attacking and killing
16 June 2019 - 00:00
Former Zimbabwean teacher Nhlonipho Moyo, now an artisanal miner, has survived many gold rush battles.
Former Zimbabwean teacher Nhlonipho Moyo, now an artisanal miner, has survived many gold rush battles.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.