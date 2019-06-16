Ministers to tighten their Gucci belts
New handbook cuts perks for travel, cars and other luxuries
16 June 2019 - 00:06
No more first-class jaunts overseas, a R700,000 ceiling on the price of their official cars, and the death of state-sponsored big-screen TV sets.
