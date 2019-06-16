Toddlers 'poisoned' - now for a five-year wait for the details
16 June 2019 - 00:00
Antoinette Assegaai's eyes glisten as she shares audio clips of her happy two-year-old daughter Tshepang chatting and giggling. But her last memories of the toddler are of her screaming in pain, foaming from her nose, then her mouth, and eventually silence.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.