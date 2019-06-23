Bursary scheme spends big money on party but doesn't pay students
Ceta bursaries unpaid, but state in the dark
23 June 2019 - 00:03
Months after hundreds of students were bused to Johannesburg to hear details of a bursary scheme, many of them are still penniless and desperate
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.