Dagga shop opens up across from cop shop - and it's all legal
Goodleaf, SA's first legal cannabis store opens in Cape Town
23 June 2019 - 00:00
SA's first commercial cannabis shop is across the road from Cape Town Central police station. And instead of harassing customers of the Goodleaf store on Buitenkant Street, officers can now nip out during their lunch break to buy cannabis dietary oils or calming cream
