Education authorities pay up for blunders
23 June 2019 - 00:00
Three provincial education departments have been ordered to pay teachers overlooked for promotion more than R656,000 in the past five months
Three provincial education departments have been ordered to pay teachers overlooked for promotion more than R656,000 in the past five months
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.