Illegal schools can be closed but only if the department can find them
23 June 2019 - 00:03
The basic education department's plan to clamp down on illegal independent schools may have hit a snag before it has even taken off
The basic education department's plan to clamp down on illegal independent schools may have hit a snag before it has even taken off
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.