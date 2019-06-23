Now for something very different

After decades of stories about Nelson Mandela, apartheid, crime and disgraced Olympian Oscar Pistorius, the world will see a different side of SA when a TV adaptation of Deon Meyer's 2011 best-selling novel Trackers is screened on M-Net and Showmax in October.

