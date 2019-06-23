SA biker blazes trail for women
23 June 2019 - 00:00
An accident in 2013 that left Kirsten Landman with a lacerated spleen, severed pancreas and damaged small intestine brought her to the brink of death. But it also jump-started a new sense of purpose in her that will see its fulfilment in January, when she will become the first African woman to compete in the gruelling Dakar Rally, to be held in Saudi Arabia.
