Steenhuisen tipped for top DA job

DA chief whip John Steenhuisen has emerged as a frontrunner to replace the party’s outgoing federal executive chair, James Selfe.

This is according to DA insiders familiar with the horse-trading that has ensued in the party after an announcement by DA leader Mmusi Maimane that Selfe would be stepping down after occupying the position for 19 years.

Selfe is due to take up a new position as head of the DA governance unit. The unit will give strategic political guidance to the party’s deployees in municipalities such as Tshwane, Johannesburg, Nelson Mandela Bay and Cape Town, and in the Western Cape provincial government.

Insiders indicated that Steenhuisen was seen as suitable for the position, which would make him the party’s chief administrator, because he was a rounded politician with experience as a municipal councillor, a member of the provincial legislature and an MP in his second stint as chief whip.

The insiders said Steenhuisen was also prepared to step down as DA chief whip to take up the position.

Those who have been mentioned as possible successors to Steenhuisen are newly elected deputy chief whip Jacques Julius and Natasha Mazzone, an experienced MP and DA deputy federal chair.