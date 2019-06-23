Sunday World gets new owner
23 June 2019 - 00:00
Tiso Blackstar Group, owner of the Sunday Times, has sold Sunday World to Fundudzi Media.The announcement followed Tiso's disclosure in May that it was contemplating the tabloid's closure.
