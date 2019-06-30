Did Siam Lee suspect fake his death?
30 June 2019 - 00:00
The state is awaiting results of fingerprint tests from a body said to be that of Philani Ntuli, the man accused of the kidnapping, rape and murder of Durban escort Siam Lee.
The state is awaiting results of fingerprint tests from a body said to be that of Philani Ntuli, the man accused of the kidnapping, rape and murder of Durban escort Siam Lee.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.