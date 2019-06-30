Mangosuthu Buthelezi's succession plan opposed
Decades-old hold on IFP slipping as rank and file nix trade-off
30 June 2019 - 00:05
IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi's succession plan hangs in the balance after his brand of unity was rejected by branches on Friday night, signalling the beginning of the end of his 40-year stranglehold on the party.
