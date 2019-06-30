Zimbabwe
No money for farmer compensation in Zimbabwe
Government blames dire finances but says it still plans to pay
30 June 2019 - 00:00
The deadline for compensating dispossessed white farmers has been missed due to a lack of funds. Of the 900 claimants who were told they would be paid by the end of May, only 50 have received their money.
