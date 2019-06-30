News

Zimbabwe

No money for farmer compensation in Zimbabwe

Government blames dire finances but says it still plans to pay

30 June 2019 - 00:00 By SHARON MAZINGAIZO

The deadline for compensating dispossessed white farmers has been missed due to a lack of funds. Of the 900 claimants who were told they would be paid by the end of May, only 50 have received their money.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Zim lecturer suspended for 'insulting the president' News
  2. Mkhwebane investigates Ramaphosa over R400m ANC presidential campaign donation News
  3. Cyril's 'jobs for friends' plan faces resistance News
  4. Pretoria vagrant killer may be linked to 8 unsolved murders in Eastern Cape News
  5. Batohi puts the heat on corruption's cold cases News

Latest Videos

Young child among three killed in horror crash
Ramaphosa quotes Sho Madjozi in Sona reply speech

Related articles

  1. Victory is not a 'good news story' yet, says white farmer in Zimbabwe News
  2. Zimbabwe leader says compensation only for elderly white farmers Africa
  3. Zimbabwean union happy white farmers to be paid Business
  4. Zimbabwe to start paying white farmers compensation after April Africa
X