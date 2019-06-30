Patient dies amid payment row with Discovery
30 June 2019 - 00:00
A payment dispute between Discovery and a private medical technologist took a fatal turn when a patient died of suspected kidney failure.
A payment dispute between Discovery and a private medical technologist took a fatal turn when a patient died of suspected kidney failure.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.