Table Talk
'Politics is tough, but I'm tougher': DA's Phumzile van Damme
Known for speaking her mind, DA MP Phumzile van Damme tells Jonathan Ancer why she doesn't shy away from storms in her quest for a united SA
30 June 2019 - 00:00
A violent storm is threatening to lash Cape Town when Phumzile van Damme blows into a Sea Point coffee shop for our interview.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.