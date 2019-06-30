Stinking row over Durban harbour poo
30 June 2019 - 00:00
The eThekwini municipality could face a R10m fine after a major sewage leak that polluted Africa's busiest harbour last month.
The eThekwini municipality could face a R10m fine after a major sewage leak that polluted Africa's busiest harbour last month.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.