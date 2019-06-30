Will Trump, like Nixon, resign to avoid impeachment?
Critics are making comparisons between Donald Trump, the 45th US President, and Richard Nixon of Watergate infamy. Nixon was forced to resign to avoid impeachment. If the Democrats have it their way, the boorish and offensive Trump might suffer a similar fate
30 June 2019 - 00:10
"I think we have a governing crisis," journalist and author Bob Woodward commented when asked to assess the Donald Trump administration on CNN.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.