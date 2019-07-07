Zimbabwe
Africa could earn $30bn from wildlife tourism if it received support
07 July 2019 - 00:00
Meeting in Victoria Falls last week at the African Union-UN wildlife economy summit hosted by Zimbabwe, tourism players said if wildlife tourism received the support it needed, Africa would earn $30bn from the global tourism economy, a tenfold increase.
