King Zwelithini to become king of 'Durban Poison' as he plans to cultivate weed
Zulu monarch gives famous cannabis the royal seal of approval
07 July 2019 - 00:00
Zulu king Goodwill Zwelithini is set to rake in millions when he becomes the king of "Durban Poison".
