Love me tender: army wife scores R210m in defence contracts
Military police cry foul after senior officer's wife scores R210m in contracts
07 July 2019 - 00:07
A former SAA cabin attendant is living the high life after marrying her army boss boyfriend. Now military police are investigating whether the major general "gifted" his spouse defence contracts worth R210m.
