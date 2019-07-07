Obituary
Mduduzi Hlophe: Prolific playwright for radio and TV, and a pioneer broadcaster in indigenous languages
07 July 2019 - 00:43
Mduduzi Hlophe, who has died in Johannesburg at the age of 74, was a veteran SABC broadcaster, presenter, translator and newsreader who also wrote several acclaimed plays for radio and TV.
