Mom of suicide victim Adam Seef: 'Kids must know they can reach out'
Mom of teen suicide speaks out about seeking help in time
07 July 2019 - 00:00
In the moments before Adam Seef, 19, took his life, the gifted medical student wrote letters to his family and friends on his phone, detailing his crippling depression, questioning his sexuality and expressing a deep-seated loathing for being "different".
