Schools with names such as 'stab him' and 'thigh of a virgin' urged to change
Schools with strange names urged to change, but don't
07 July 2019 - 00:00
Few would argue that schools named "stab him" and "prison" do not inspire academic excellence. But seven years after the KwaZulu-Natal education department urged a change, the names have stuck.
