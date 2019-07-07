WATCH | Jeremy Vearey team accused of being no better than the gangsters they hunt
07 July 2019 - 00:03
"They are legal gangsters, that's what I can say about the police today."
"They are legal gangsters, that's what I can say about the police today."
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.