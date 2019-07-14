Cape leopard death brings species step closer to extinction
14 July 2019 - 01:10
A Cape leopard that died in a snare in the Western Cape struggled for several days before dying of dehydration. It is thought to have been one of only two leopards left in the Helderberg, and its decomposed body was eventually found by a cyclist on the nature trail...
