Ronald Lamola reverses course on Manuel Chang extradition
14 July 2019 - 00:00
Justice minister Ronald Lamola has taken a dig at his predecessor, Michael Masutha, arguing that he was wrong to decide that former Mozambican finance minister Manuel Chang should be extradited to his home country rather than the US to face fraud charges...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.