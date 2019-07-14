Rwandan genocide survivor on how he ended up practising law in SA

Kennedy Gihana's odyssey is a story of the triumph of the human spirit. He tells Rea Khoabane how he survived the Rwandan genocide, deserted from the army, then made his tortuous way to SA, where he arrived with nothing and hustled a living on the streets. Now he is a human rights lawyer

With his matric certificate wrapped in plastic and tied to his body, Kennedy Gihana began a trek from Rwanda to SA in 1996 that would take many months and cover thousands of kilometres...