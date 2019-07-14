Zimbabwe
Vic Falls economy is hard on locals
14 July 2019 - 00:59
Tourism is one of the main hopes for an economic revival, but in Victoria Falls it is bringing financial hardship to thousands of poor residents...
Tourism is one of the main hopes for an economic revival, but in Victoria Falls it is bringing financial hardship to thousands of poor residents...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.