Zimbabwe
Zim fuel-price shock piles on misery
Latest hike is likely to push up costs for many sectors and send inflation soaring
14 July 2019 - 00:00
Yesterday's 16% fuel price hike - the third increase since the 150% hike in January - is the latest economic hammer blow to ordinary Zimbabweans...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.