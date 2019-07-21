Cape doctor investigated for 'abusing and humiliating' wheelchair patient
21 July 2019 - 00:00
A doctor at a Cape Town clinic is under investigation after allegedly belittling and threatening a patient in a wheelchair...
A doctor at a Cape Town clinic is under investigation after allegedly belittling and threatening a patient in a wheelchair...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.