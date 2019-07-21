Hawks to send Zuma perjury case to NPA
21 July 2019 - 00:00
The Hawks have concluded their investigation of a perjury charge laid against former president Jacob Zuma for allegedly lying under oath...
The Hawks have concluded their investigation of a perjury charge laid against former president Jacob Zuma for allegedly lying under oath...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.