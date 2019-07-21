News

'Jacob Zuma lied under oath about instruction to fire Themba Maseko'

21 July 2019 - 00:04 By QAANITAH HUNTER

The former spokesperson for late minister Collins Chabane, Brent Simmons, says former president Jacob Zuma lied under oath when he told the Zondo commission he did not instruct Chabane to fire former cabinet spokesman Themba Maseko...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. EXPOSED | Busisiwe Mkhwebane's Sars 'rogue unit' source a Rastafarian who knows ... News
  2. Advocate failed to go to work 'because she didn't know office address' News
  3. Sangomas are logging on to Skype, WhatsApp for consultations News
  4. Cape Town risks becoming 'world's most dangerous city' News
  5. Zuma hires new legal 'dream team' in spite of Ramaphosa's squeeze News

Latest Videos

Questions you have always wanted to ask JZ supporters
Soldiers arrive in Manenberg

Related articles

  1. Death threats, Themba Maseko & the Guptas - four telling Zuma quotes Politics
  2. 'People must be very careful' - Zuma threatens enemies after state capture ... Politics
  3. Conspiracies, Twitter and Robben Island: Jacob Zuma shares his thoughts Politics
X