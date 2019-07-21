'Jacob Zuma lied under oath about instruction to fire Themba Maseko'
21 July 2019 - 00:04
The former spokesperson for late minister Collins Chabane, Brent Simmons, says former president Jacob Zuma lied under oath when he told the Zondo commission he did not instruct Chabane to fire former cabinet spokesman Themba Maseko...
