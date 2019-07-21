Jacob Zuma's downward trajectory from liberation days
Jacob Zuma’s life was intertwined with the liberation struggle from an early age, writes Nadine Dreyer, and those years deeply marked him
21 July 2019 - 00:00
When Jacob Zuma made his dramatic appearance at the Zondo commission into state capture this week, South Africans resorted to their favourite sport of poking fun at a political figure. We are world champions at the kind of gallows humour that ridicules those who seek to rule us...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.