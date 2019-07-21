Jacob Zuma's downward trajectory from liberation days

Jacob Zuma’s life was intertwined with the liberation struggle from an early age, writes Nadine Dreyer, and those years deeply marked him

When Jacob Zuma made his dramatic appearance at the Zondo commission into state capture this week, South Africans resorted to their favourite sport of poking fun at a political figure. We are world champions at the kind of gallows humour that ridicules those who seek to rule us...