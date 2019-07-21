Johnny Clegg heard Sipho Mchunu play … and they clicked
21 July 2019 - 00:00
To the world he was known as the White Zulu, but to Sipho Mchunu he was Madlebe. Together they started Juluka and toured the world. But when Johnny Clegg and Mchunu met in 1969 it was an unlikely friendship...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.