Marc Batchelor 'slain for ton of hot cocaine'
Top detectives look into revenge hit over theft of drug shipments
21 July 2019 - 00:07
A crack police team is investigating whether former footballer Marc Batchelor was killed in a revenge hit for his apparent role in the theft of a ton of cocaine smuggled into SA late last year...
