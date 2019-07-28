News

Batchelor killed day after R1.4bn Australian cocaine bust

28 July 2019 - 00:00 By GRAEME HOSKEN and ARON HYMAN

Murdered soccer star turned debt collector Marc Batchelor was allegedly in financial trouble, with those linked to the underworld harassing friends and business associates to track him down.

The Sunday Times understands from sources close to the police investigation that detectives investigating his death have been handed a number of these threatening WhatsApp messages...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'My lover Marc Batchelor died in my arms' News
  2. Marc Batchelor 'slain for ton of hot cocaine' News
  3. Cyril's 'jobs for friends' plan faces resistance News
  4. Don't you dare, public protector warns parly over attempts to remove her News
  5. 'Jacob Zuma lied under oath about instruction to fire Themba Maseko' News

Latest Videos

'A mlungu, a white man speaking Zulu' - Fond moments shared at Johnny Clegg ...
‘People will be arrested': NPA head on state capture
X