Beauty queen gives hope to toddler suffering from tibial hemimelia
28 July 2019 - 00:00
Phenyo Moropa, 3, can’t stop looking at her legs, which are finally free from splints, casts or pins.
It has been only a week since her last surgery for tibial hemimelia (TH) — a rare deficiency that occurs in one in a million births and results in a tibia or shinbone that is short or completely missing from the leg. But already the toddler is starting to take unsteady steps...
