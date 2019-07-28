Beauty queen gives hope to toddler suffering from tibial hemimelia

Phenyo Moropa, 3, can’t stop looking at her legs, which are finally free from splints, casts or pins.



It has been only a week since her last surgery for tibial hemimelia (TH) — a rare deficiency that occurs in one in a million births and results in a tibia or shinbone that is short or completely missing from the leg. But already the toddler is starting to take unsteady steps...