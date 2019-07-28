Insight

BoJo: is he a new broom, or just an old joke?

Boris Johnson's ascendancy to prime minister of Britain has divided opinion like little before, writes Nadine Dreyer. Widely regarded as the class clown, he could also be a mischievous Machiavelli

It was a hectic week for Boris Johnson, Britain's new prime minister. In between orchestrating the biggest cabinet cull for more than 50 years he had to pack his Hawaiian cycling shorts and red beanie for the move to Downing Street.



Unlike the US, where there is a two-month gap before the first family moves into the White House, at Downing Street there's barely enough time to get the vacuum cleaner out before the next gang comes banging on the door...