Celeb lawyer Billy Gundelfinger takes aim at Clifton spoiler
28 July 2019 - 00:00
Lawyer Billy Gundelfinger is accustomed to ugliness in the courtroom, but not jutting into his sea view.
The acclaimed attorney, who has represented the likes of Cyril Ramaphosa and Mandla Mandela, is now taking aim at the City of Cape Town and a cellphone mast on top of the scout hall in Clifton...
