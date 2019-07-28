Civil service tightens belt, perks on the line
28 July 2019 - 00:00
Public service & administration minister Senzo Mchunu wants to cut incentives for rare-skilled professionals and do away with performance bonuses in the public service.
Mchunu told the Sunday Times this was part of a belt-tightening process aimed at cutting costs in the public service...
