News

Grace Mugabe avoids summons as she doesn't answer 'ring'

Summons unserved in $3m diamond case

28 July 2019 - 00:00 By LENIN NDEBELE

Court officials have been unable to serve a summons on former first lady Grace Mugabe for a case in which she is being sued by a diamond dealer.

The court officials say they have been to Mugabe’s given address many times but her home security guards refuse to entertain them at the Blue Roof residence in Borrowdale that she shares with former president Robert Mugabe...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'My lover Marc Batchelor died in my arms' News
  2. Marc Batchelor 'slain for ton of hot cocaine' News
  3. Cyril's 'jobs for friends' plan faces resistance News
  4. Don't you dare, public protector warns parly over attempts to remove her News
  5. 'Jacob Zuma lied under oath about instruction to fire Themba Maseko' News

Latest Videos

'A mlungu, a white man speaking Zulu' - Fond moments shared at Johnny Clegg ...
‘People will be arrested': NPA head on state capture
X