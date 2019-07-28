Grace Mugabe avoids summons as she doesn't answer 'ring'

Summons unserved in $3m diamond case

Court officials have been unable to serve a summons on former first lady Grace Mugabe for a case in which she is being sued by a diamond dealer.



The court officials say they have been to Mugabe’s given address many times but her home security guards refuse to entertain them at the Blue Roof residence in Borrowdale that she shares with former president Robert Mugabe...