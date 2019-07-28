Hard road to recovery for pets caught in crossfire
28 July 2019 - 00:00
It's not only humans who suffer the effects of violent crime in SA. Pets are increasingly also being treated for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and injuries.
One of the most recent victims is Marc Batchelor's dog Dakota, which veterinary surgeons say will battle with the psychological stress of seeing her master killed long after the damage caused by a bullet in her abdomen heals...
