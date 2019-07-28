Lab tests debunk claims that CBD cures everything

Some claim that cannabis oil cures everything. But lab tests show that it is often mislabelled and potentially dangerous, writes Claire Keeton

The labels of many over-the-counter cannabis oils and supplements do not indicate how much CBD (cannabidoil, the cannabinoid used for therapeutic purposes) versus THC (the mind-altering cannabinoid) is present in the product. And the labels that do are frequently wrong, according to laboratory tests.



The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority ruled in May that cannabis extracts could be sold legally in health supplements — provided the products made no medical claims — but the efficacy of unregulated products is hit and miss and the “therapeutic value is negligible, if anything”, said Wits University clinical pharmacy lecturer David Bayever...